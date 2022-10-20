Linda Jane Brown McKeithen

Linda Jane Brown McKeithen, 79, of Bossier City, Louisiana, went home to her lord and savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 10, 2022.



Linda was born on April 5, 1943 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Mary Spataro Brown and William Sanford Brown. She grew up an Air Force brat traveling the United States. She started school in Bossier City, LA and graduated high school in Anchorage, AK. and finally returning to Bossier City for her father’s retirement at Barksdale Air Force base.



Linda moved to Glenwood, Arkansas November 2018 after the passing of her husband Jerry to be closer to her sister. Linda loved reading the bible and studying the scriptures. Linda enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Although she never had any children of her own but loved her fur babies as they were her children. On occasion, you could catch her in the casinos and playing the horses.



Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and William Brown, and husband Jerry L. McKeithen.



She is survived by her sister, Ann Underwood, Ann’s husband Marvin L. Underwood and their children (whom she treated as her own) nephew, William Kevin Underwood (Samantha) and niece, Gina Marie Masson (Stephen). She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews: Ashley Underwood, Josephine Brewer, Skylar Masson, Emily Brewer and Zachary Underwood.



Services in her honor will begin with a Visitation, between 5 & 7 pm, Thursday, October 20th, within the State Room of Hill Crest Memorial, in Haughton, LA. The Graveside Funeral will occur at 10:00 am on Friday the 21st, within the Hill Crest Cemetery.

