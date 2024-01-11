Linda Sue Turner Friday, born on December 26, 1948, departed this world on Monday, January 8, 2024, after a brief illness. Surrounded by the love of her family, she peacefully entered eternal rest. Linda was a woman of deep faith, love, and compassion, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by all who knew her.She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Elsie Turner; brothers, Jerry Turner and Charles Turner; and sister, Brenda Bryant. Linda is survived by the father of her children, James E. Friday, Sr.; her loving children, Lisa Johnson, Sheila Phipps and husband, Jeff, and James “Jimmy” E. Friday, Jr. and wife, Irene and sister, Pat Roberson and brother, Michael Turner. Her spirit lives on through her grandchildren, Stillman Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Connor Phipps, Cayleigh Rice, Edward Friday, and Courtney Friday. Additionally, she leaves behind six precious great-grandchildren, Peighton, Kinsleigh, Brynleigh, SJ, Lawson and Noah who will arrive this year, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.A 1966 graduate of Bossier High School, Linda continued her education at Northwestern State University, graduating in 1980. During her time at NSU, she served in leadership at the Shreveport Campus.Linda’s life was marked by her love for her family and her dedication to helping others. Actively involved in her women’s church groups, she found solace and strength in her faith. Linda believed her ministry to God was to assist those around her, and she lived out this philosophy every day.A caregiver by nature, Linda touched the lives of many through her generosity and nurturing spirit. She found joy in simple pleasures, including cooking delicious meals, engaging in crafts, reading her Bible, and playing cards with friends and family.Linda worked in the healthcare industry for 35 years as a Registered Nurse in private and public health, retiring as the Region 7 Supervisor for Louisiana State Department of Health and Hospitals, Bureau of Health Standards.The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Willis-Knighton North on 2 West and CCU for their exceptional care during Linda’s final days.A Celebration of Life Service for Linda Sue Turner Friday will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, Louisiana. A burial will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park, 601 US-80, Haughton, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Pastor Justin Haigler and Pastor Ray Raney, whose guidance will provide solace and meaningful reflections as friends and family gather to celebrate Linda’s remarkable life. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.Honoring Linda as pallbearers will be Edward Friday, Stillman Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Connor Phipps, Jeff Roberson and David Turner.Friends and family are invited to attend and honor the remarkable woman whose love and legacy will endure through the ages.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.