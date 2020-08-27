Bossier City, LA – Services to celebrate and honor the life of Evis Lindell Webb will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel, with Dr. Randy Harper officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.



Mr. Lindell Webb, 79, was a United States Army veteran who took a great deal of pride in being a deacon for Bellaire Baptist Church. Mr. Lindell graduated from Many High School and attended Northwestern State University. He was a retired Bossier Parish School Board member and loved reading. Mr. Lindell was a member of the Bossier Levee Board for more than 20 years, appointed by Governor Bobby Jindal. He was also a member of the Republican Central Committee for over 12 years.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and James Webb; and two of his brothers, Joe and Richard Webb.



Mr. Webb is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Mrs. Jo Ann Webb; his daughter, Amanda Walpole (Kevin) and her children, Callie Paul (Steven), Bailey Walpole and Austin Walpole; his great-grandchildren, Whitley, Brynleigh and Maci Paul; and his two brothers, Gary Webb (Nicki) and Eddie Webb.



Mr. Webb’s Pallbearers will include Dr. James Bud Daniels, Tommy O’Keefe, Jace Jarvis, Kevin Walpole, Steven Paul and Steve Wooten. Including an Honorary Pallbearer; Logan Moss.



A special thanks from the family goes out to the sisters of Mrs. Webb, Jeanette Goudeau and Judy O’Keefe, for all the support they have provided in these times.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bellaire Baptist Church Harper Sunday School.