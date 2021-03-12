Lindsey T. Brown, MD, Opens WK Palmetto Family Medicine in Benton

Lindsey T. Brown, MD, a part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network, is opening WK Palmetto Family Medicine in Benton. The clinic is located at WK Palmetto Health Park, 1001 Lackland Blvd., on the site of the former Palmetto Country Club. This is the first Willis-Knighton Physician Network clinic to open at this location and the first of a new model combining network clinics with diagnostics services and WK Quick Care.



A native of Brusly, Louisiana, Dr. Brown loves the idea of working in a smaller community where people know each other and care about their neighbors, and she considers preventive measures an important part of family medicine. “I feel the cornerstone of family medicine is relationships,” she says. “When my patients trust me in our relationship, they will trust my advice. Then, I can help educate them in ways to improve their lives so we can improve their health.”



During her family medicine residency following graduation from LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport, Dr. Brown trained for two years at North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian. And prior to opening WK Palmetto Family Practice, she worked in WK Quick Care clinics in Shreveport and Bossier City.



In addition to her medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport, Dr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.



WK Palmetto Family Medicine accepts new patients and most insurance plans.