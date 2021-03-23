Linton Rd. Bridge Project To Start

A major project to remove and replace the bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir on Linton Rd. in north Bossier Parish will begin in April, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.



Included in the $5 million project is removal and replacement of the existing structure, as well as the construction of a new retaining wall. Other work includes new drainage structures, asphalt base and pavement, and roadway striping.

W.L. Bass Construction, Inc. of Monroe is the project contractor.



A complete closure of the Linton Road bridge will be required beginning Tuesday, April 20. Traffic will be detoured north on LA Hwy. 3 (Benton Rd.) to LA Hwy. 162 to Linton Cutoff Rd. and back to Linton Rd.



Due to the location of Benton Elementary School on LA 162, traffic patterns will be closely monitored at peak travel times once the closure goes into effect to determine any necessary timing adjustments to the traffic signal at the intersection of LA 162 and LA 3.



Other adjustments may be made as traffic volumes and patterns change during the project. While some delays and congestion are to be expected, especially during peak travel times, DOTD and the Bossier Parish Police Jury will take appropriate measures to alleviate that congestion as much as possible.



Completion date for the entire replacement projected is anticipated for early Summer 2022, with progress dependent on weather conditions. The bridge was built in 1978 and is owned and maintained by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.