Linton Rd. closed at flat river

Beginning today (Monday, Aug. 23), Linton Rd. is closed to traffic from the intersection of Airline Dr. as contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury prepare to begin replacing a bridge over Flat River.



Work on the project is expected take six months. Included in the project is a road realignment to remove a hazardous curve at the approaches to the bridge.



While construction is in progress, Fire, EMS and School Board vehicles may access address ranges 100 through 309 Linton Rd. from Palmetto Rd. Address ranges 310 through 949 Linton Rd. can be accessed from Old Palmetto Rd.



Also, any address on Jessie Jones Dr. can be accessed from Old Palmetto Rd.