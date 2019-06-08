Linton Road bridge to close

Traffic on one of Bossier Parish’s heavily travelled roadways will be interrupted sometime in the near future while utility lines are relocated from the Linton Road bridge crossing Black Bayou.

Parish Engineer Butch Ford told Bossier Parish Police Jury members that all utilities must be moved in preparation for total reconstruction of the bridge sometime next year.

“AEP is going underground with their lines. We anticipate they will do that this summer. They’re going to bore four, four-inch PVC pipe under Black Bayou and put their power lines beneath the lake. They’re putting four pipes down in case they need space in the future,” Ford said.

Ford said the company is working to get permission from a lakeside landowner to get closer to the property line. Equipment must be located next to the road in order to have room for the boring operation.

“Linton Road will be closed for about a week,” he said. “Hopefully, they can be finished before August 5. Next year the road will be closed for about a year while the new bridge is constructed.”

Ford said engineers are still working on the bridge design and efforts are underway to obtain environmental clearance and acquire right-of-way.