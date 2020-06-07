Linton Road bridge to close next week

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



The Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou will be closed beginning Monday, June 15 and continuing through Sunday, June 21 while work on water lines alongside the bridge is underway.



Bossier Parish officials said Cypress Black Bayou Water System, Inc. will be boring a new water line on the east side of the bridge. Tie-ins will also require lane closures on the bridge in the future. Motorists are asked to detour to Hwy. 162.



Work is being done on the water lines in preparation for construction of a new bridge over Black Bayou, a project which officials hope will begin before the end of this year.