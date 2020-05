From Staff Reports

Terry Harkey, Lions Club District 8-L Governor, donated 400 N-95 masks to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in a presentation made Friday afternoon at the BSO Viking Drive Substation in Bossier City.

The masks were procured through a grant request made by District Governor Harkey for the benefit of Caddo-Bossier emergency services and front line worker organizations. The grant was funded by Lions Club International.