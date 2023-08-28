Lions Club Jamboree Queens

The Bossier City Lions Club presented their 2023 Annual Bossier City Lions Club Football Jamboree Queens on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the club’s regular Thursday noon meeting. Pictured (Left to Right): Akirah Curry (Airline High School), Kate Bording (Benton High School), Destiny Sanders (Bossier High School), Javaria Gilliam (Plain Dealing High School), Allison Levesque (Parkway High School) and Kierstyn Mathews (Haughton High School). The Jamboree Queens were also presented on the field during the 70th Annual Bossier City Lions Club Football Jamboree held on Friday night August 25 at Airline Stadium (M.D. Ray Field) in Bossier City.