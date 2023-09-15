Lions Helping Lions

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

As part of Homecoming Week, the Plain Dealing High School Alumni Association presented its first ever Plain Dealing High School Career Day on Friday, September 15, 2023.

“We are excited about attending today’s career fair. We’re looking forward to giving the young children the opportunity to understand what “saw milling” is and the advantage of being a part of our facility,” said Brian Fietz, General Manager of the new Teal Jones sawmill facility currently being built in Plain Dealing.

Students who attended the career day event, participated in a three-block format as follows: (1) “A Lion Can Be Anything” – a panel discussion and Q&A session with alumni and others that represent journalism, education, military, real estate, business ownership and other career fields. (2) “Lions Being Fiscally Responsible” – a session that covered financial basics, military readiness/preparation and college scholarship/application preparation; and (3) “Lions Making Choices” – a tabletop event featuring local colleges, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, fire department, the American Red Cross and military recruiters.

“This is probably the most important event this school has had in years. This was put together by our alumni from all over the place to show the kids that you can come to school in Plain Dealing and be anything that you want to be,” said Sandrina Isebaert, Plain Dealing High School Principal.

The event was open to all 7th-12th graders at Plain Dealing High.