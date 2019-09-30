List of National Night Out events in Bossier City

109

Dist #1

Jackie Martin 

Yale and Burns

Dist #3

Rosetta Chism 

924 Rome St.

Dist #4

Alice Jeter 

Barksdale Annex (March For Jesus)

Beginning at the entrance to Fullilove-Hooter Park 1730HRS 

Dist #5

Brittany Anderson 

1400BLK Stuart Circle

Jennifer Blair 

3900blk Parkway Drive

Sam Erickson 

Wilkins and Avondale (Savannah Place Subdivision)

Lyman Mckellar 

Southgate Townhome Community Center

Dist #6

Charlie East 

4800BLK General Scott

Plantation Trace Home Owners Assoc. 

Common Area located at 120 Plantation Trace

Dist #7

Jamond Mayshack 

200Blk Wyche Street

Beverly Bunnery 

300BLK Edwards

Evelyn Smith 

1900Blk Scott

Dist #8

Cloverdale Apts 

In front office

Dist #9

Agape Faith Fellowship 

2923 Broadway Street Church parking lot

Courtney Pate 

2308 Ashland Ave

Anthony Pesson 

Parking lot of Escape Bossier 2708 Plantation Drive

Dist #10

Carriage Quarters Condo’s 

3636 Greenacres at the pool courtyard

Dist #11

Teeresa Trejo 

3700 East Texas Lot 25 (Elms Mobile Home Park)

Dist #12

David Bolden 

1200Blk Wisteria