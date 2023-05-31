LITTER CLEAN-UP SUPPLIES AVAILABLE FOR CHECKOUT AT SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Shreve Memorial Library is proud to partner with Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) and the State Library of Louisiana as a Get Down and Clean Up program participant. Shreve Memorial Library is one of more than 79 public libraries in 31 parishes to help launch this program in Louisiana. Library cardholders can now visit Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish to checkout and return litter clean-up supplies, including litter grabbers, safety vests, and trash bags.

The Get Down and Clean Up program provides citizens an outlet for accessing supplies to improve their communities. People of all ages can participate in this program, but adult supervision is required. With their supplies, participants will be given instructions with a QR code leading to an online reporting form for tracking hours, trash bags collected, and other pertinent statistics to report back to Keep Louisiana Beautiful on their cleanup efforts.

“This program provides the perfect opportunity for students to get service hours for school,” said Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. “It’s also a great hands-on way for families, small homeschool groups, youth groups, and scouts to care for their neighborhood. We encourage you to have fun with it. Play some music and dance your way to a cleaner Louisiana!”

Shreve Memorial Library patrons can checkout litter clean-up kits from any of the library’s 21 branches in Caddo Parish. Kits must be checked out by an adult or young adult patron, and each patron can check out up to five clean-up kits at a time. Litter clean-up kits can be checked out for a period of one week, with five renewals available. Kits are limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. However, holds may be placed on kits if none are immediately available.

The launch of the Get Down and Clean Up program follows Love the Boot Week, Louisiana’s largest litter clean up and beautification effort organized by KLB. During Love the Boot Week, 12,777 citizens removed 313 tons of litter.

For more information about this and other programs at Shreve Memorial Library, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an anti-litter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful and is comprised of a statewide network of 44 Community Affiliates and 10 University Affiliates. Learn more at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

About Shreve Memorial Library

Shreve Memorial Library transforms Caddo Parish lives with resources, services and support to create a better world. Focusing on service priority areas of creating and maintaining young readers, stimulating imagination, providing lifelong learning, information fluency, and ready references, and informing citizens, Shreve Memorial Library’s 21-branch system is maintained by a parish-wide property tax millage to support the informational, educational and recreational needs of its constituents. For more information, visit www.shreve-lib.org, like on Facebook, and follow @shrevememorial on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Remember to dream, discover, do – Shreve Memorial Library and you!