BOSSIER CITY, La. — The 2022 Quarter Horse meet is now underway at Louisiana Downs

Casino and Racetrack in Bossier City.



Live racing happens every Monday through Wednesday. Post time is 1pm each day. The

quarter horse season runs through April 7.



On Monday, January 17, the first 500 guests with a players card, to visit Louisiana Downs will

receive a complimentary hat and t-shirt to mark the live racing season. The Giveaway begins at

noon.