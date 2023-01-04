The 2023 Quarter Horse meet begins Thursday, January 5, 2023, at

Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack in Bossier City, Louisiana.



Live racing happens every Thursday through Saturday in January and February. Additional

racing days are on the calendar for March. The post time will be at 1:35PM each day. The

quarter horse season continues through April 1.



Please check the Louisiana Downs website at LaDowns.com/racing for the complete racing

schedule and the casino’s Facebook page for upcoming promotions.