The 2023 Quarter Horse meet begins Thursday, January 5, 2023, at
Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Live racing happens every Thursday through Saturday in January and February. Additional
racing days are on the calendar for March. The post time will be at 1:35PM each day. The
quarter horse season continues through April 1.
Please check the Louisiana Downs website at LaDowns.com/racing for the complete racing
schedule and the casino’s Facebook page for upcoming promotions.