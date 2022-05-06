Live Thoroughbred Racing Kicks off in Bossier City on Kentucky Derby Saturday

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Local government officials, Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack property officials and special guests were invited to a brunch at Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack to hear some exciting news on the upcoming 2022 Thoroughbred racing season on Thursday, May 5.

Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack will kick off its 2022 live thoroughbred-racing season on Saturday May 7, 2022. Opening day features seven live races beginning at 3:05 pm.

Saturday also marks the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. Guests will be able to watch the simulcast at monitors throughout the track. Post time for the Running of the Roses is 5:57 pm.

The fun begins at 11 am on Saturday. The family-friendly event will include live entertainment, face painting, bounce houses and other games and activities for children. Food is available for purchase from food trucks on the racing apron. Guests dressed in their finest Kentucky Derby outfit can enter to win cash prizes.

“Between the restaurants, between the concerts, between the promotions and all the entertainment we’re going to do, we really want to get people to come back. You walk around town and you hear the stories of when people were young and they would come here. We may not be able to get the track back to the way it was in the ’70’s and ’80’s. But we’ll sure give it a try,” said Kevin Preston, Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack owner.

Preston also noted that two new restaurants will be announced at an upcoming date.

The 84-day live racing schedule at Louisiana Downs runs on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays through September 27, 2022. Post time will be at 3:05 pm each live racing day.

During the racing season, Louisiana Downs will feature several specialty event days such as Exotic Animal races on Memorial day and Wiener Dog races on Labor Day.

For a complete listing of events, please visit www.ladowns.com or their social media pages.

Located at the intersection of I-20 and I-220 in Bossier City, Louisiana, the iconic Louisiana Downs opened in 1974. Rubico Acquisition Corporation purchased the entertainment complex in 2021. The casino has 800 slot machines, as well as food and beverage options. The racetrack offers live Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing seasons.