Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack will kick off its 2023 live
thoroughbred-racing season on Saturday May 6, 2023. Opening day features seven races
beginning at 2:05 pm.
Saturday also marks the 149 th running of the Kentucky Derby. Guests can watch the simulcast
on monitors throughout the track. Post time for the Running of the Roses is 5:57 pm local time.
The fun begins at Louisiana Downs at 11 am on Saturday. The family-friendly event will include
live entertainment, a Kids’ Zone, Food Truck Alley, and more. Guests dressed in their finest
Kentucky Derby outfit could win $100. Guests will also receive a free $5 bet by swiping their
Club 74 card at our racing promotional kiosks.
Box seats are available for Saturday. You can reserve them at ladowns.com. An all-day buffet
will be available in the Clubhouse for $50 per person or Skyroom for $60 per person.
Reservations are required and can be made by emailing reservations@ladowns.com.
Thoroughbred season runs through September 12. To view this racing season’s calendar visit
ladowns.com/racing.
Louisiana Downs has more planned for this racing season. On Memorial Day, the ever-popular
Exotic Animal Races will take the track. On September 2, Super Derby returns to Louisiana
Downs.