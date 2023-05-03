Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack will kick off its 2023 live

thoroughbred-racing season on Saturday May 6, 2023. Opening day features seven races

beginning at 2:05 pm.



Saturday also marks the 149 th running of the Kentucky Derby. Guests can watch the simulcast

on monitors throughout the track. Post time for the Running of the Roses is 5:57 pm local time.

The fun begins at Louisiana Downs at 11 am on Saturday. The family-friendly event will include

live entertainment, a Kids’ Zone, Food Truck Alley, and more. Guests dressed in their finest

Kentucky Derby outfit could win $100. Guests will also receive a free $5 bet by swiping their

Club 74 card at our racing promotional kiosks.



Box seats are available for Saturday. You can reserve them at ladowns.com. An all-day buffet

will be available in the Clubhouse for $50 per person or Skyroom for $60 per person.

Reservations are required and can be made by emailing reservations@ladowns.com.



Thoroughbred season runs through September 12. To view this racing season’s calendar visit

ladowns.com/racing.

Louisiana Downs has more planned for this racing season. On Memorial Day, the ever-popular

Exotic Animal Races will take the track. On September 2, Super Derby returns to Louisiana

Downs.