Lo Walker: Bossier parks are open

Before the conclusion at Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council received an update for Bossier City Mayor “Lo” Walker on the opening of city parks.

“Effective immediately, Bossier City Parks are reopened for walking, jogging, and tennis. Use of children’s play equipment and basketball courts is prohibited. I know a lot of people will be unhappy with that decision, but the criteria is what is best to get us out of Phase 1 to qualify us for Phase 2,” said Walker. “Were sticking strictly with the criteria that’s printed from the federal government and the state government in the interest of trying to get us to Phase 2.”

The reopening of walking trails and tennis courts will allow residents to enjoy the outdoors while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.

On June 5, Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce if Louisiana will move onto Phase 2. Depending on what Gov. Edwards proclaims, it is anticipated that Mayor Walker will announce on June 5th re openings of additional park equipment and courts.

Other items discussed during Tuesday’s Council meeting included adoption of an Ordinance appropriating One Hundred Ten Thousand ($110,000.00) from the Hotel Motel Taxes Fund for Kitchen and Concession Equipment Improvements to the Bossier City Civic Center. Adoption of an Ordinance to declare that an Emergency did exist in the City of Bossier City which affects property, public health and safety due to the requirement to repair ruptured force main from the Big Airline Pump Station at a cost of $43,224.56 to come from Sewer Capital Contingency Funds and Adoption of an Ordinance authorizing the City of Bossier City, State of Louisiana, to proceed with a not to exceed $50,000,000 financing through the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority and providing for other matters in connection therewith.