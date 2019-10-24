Local attractions will thrill Halloween fans

The Halloween season is in full swing in Bossier, and if bobbing for apples or carving pumpkins is too tame for you, set your sights on haunted attractions The Devil’s Knot or Necromanor.

Now in its 3rd year, the outdoor trail at Devli’s Knot has been terrifying residents with psychotic ghouls jumping out of the woods while leading you to a shack deep in the woods.

Guests who attend the frightening haunt can expect to walk through the woods for approximately 20-30 minutes and see, or run from, a mad man with a chainsaw, clowns, decaying jailers, and other terrifying creatures.

“This haunt gives people, including people who live in the city who might not have walked through the woods before, a different feeling, experience and atmosphere than other haunts that they have attended,” said Lisa Smith, owner of The Devil’s Knot.

Lisa used 10 acres of their 40-acre property to hand carve a trail. She and her sons mastermind the haunt with the sons doing everything from parking and concessions to acting in the haunt while she runs things behind the scenes.

Looking for ways to continually improve her haunt, the family works on it all year long.

Lines are already forming for the popular Necromanor haunted house attraction at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlet. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“We want to give our guests the best experience they have ever had. So, in order to do that, we work on ways to improve the haunt year-round,” said Smith.

The Devil’s Knot is located at 2663 Mayflower Rd., Haughton. Admission is $15 per person and $30 for the VIP experience. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Cash only and parking is free. Please check www.devilsknothauntedtrail.com for various dates and times to attend.

Necromanor Haunted House is a seasonal indoor haunt attraction in its sixth season. The theme for this years haunt is “Seasons in Hell.”

Guests can expect to walk through specific calendar dates starting off in January and ending in December. Each stop provides a twisted, nightmarish version of popular holidays.

“There is a lot of heart put into this. It’s a labor of love. We don’t just do it for the money. We try to incorporate local artists and talent to bring a good show,” said Douglass Cobb, owner of Necromanor Haunted House.

Haunting is in Cobb’s blood. He has been scaring people for nearly three decades and works constantly on his Bossier City-based attraction.

“I don’t really have an off-season. I work year round on new stuff for the haunt,” Cobb said.

Necromanor Haunted House is located at the Louisiana Boardwalk, Bldg. 505 (next to Hooters). Admission is $15 online and at the door with $5 re-entry tickets available. Teachers, active military, law enforcement, and first responders receive a $2 discount. Please check www.autumnfrights.com for various dates and times to attend.