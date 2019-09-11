Local Bossier City carhop wins bronze at SONIC Drive-In’s annual Skate-Off competition

SONIC® Drive-In awarded local skating Carhop Kade Wilcherthe Bronze medal for his participation in the 2019 SONIC Skate-Off Delivered by Dr Pepper after competing against four other impressive skating Carhops in the final competition last month.

All five finalists were recognized on stage and celebrated by thousands of SONIC franchisees and executives during SONIC’s National Convention in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 9, 2019.

After a panel of judges reviewed submission videos from Carhops across the country, the top five highest-scoring entries were selected based on Carhop skills, guest service and skating flair. Kade and his fellow four skaters were then flown to SONIC’s headquarters in Oklahoma City for the final stage of the competition, where they navigated an obstacle course of situations they could encounter at the drive-in while carrying a fully loaded SONIC tray, highlighting their Carhop training.

Kade, of the Bossier City Drive-In located at 4922 Barksdale Blvd., delivered an incredible performance that earned him a Bronze medal, which was presented by SONIC and Dr Pepper team members on stage at SONIC’s National Convention in Austin, Texas.

“We are so proud of Kade’s amazing performance in the competition and are excited to see his hard work and dedication recognized,” said Glenn Cox, senior partner at Reiser Group. “Our guests love having their SONIC favorites delivered by Kade on skates, with his energy and passion taking their experience to the next level in a way that only SONIC can offer.”

“The skating Carhop is an iconic part of SONIC that adds to its unique dining model and guest experience,” said Kevin Knutson, senior director of operations services at SONIC Drive-In. “Our annual Skate-Off competition, with the help of our sponsor Dr Pepper, is a fun way to motivate and train team members and for SONIC to recognize our most talented and passionate skating Carhops.”