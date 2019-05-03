Local business owners take over historic Peters Grocery

The historic Peters Grocery on Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City is under new ownership and is now open again to the public.

Owners of Bayou Axe Co. Geno Goodman and Doug Rodgers purchased the Bossier landmark in hopes of giving back to the community and re-establishing a family-owned business that has been in the community for over 90 years.

“Doug and Geno intend on keeping Peter’s open for many years and eventually pass it down to their children,” said Jennifer Goodman, wife of Geno Goodman. “It always has been a family-run business and it always will be, just with new faces.”

“They know and respect the family that ran it for all those years and want to honor them in running it the same way,” she added.

Peters will be opened Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can expect to see an updated store with fresh paint, new coolers and new floors.

Peters Grocery has been in business in Bossier City since 1923.