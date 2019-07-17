Local businesses, attractions host school supplies drive through August 5

The Shreveport-Bossier Attractions Association is hosting a School Supplies Drive now through August 5 at local businesses and attractions in Shreveport and Bossier City.

Collection sites include The Agora Borealis, Bossier Arts Council, Downtown Shreveport Visitor Center, Flying Heart Brewing and Pub, Red River Revel Arts Festival Business Office, Shreveport Farmers’ Market, and Southern University Museum of Art.

The SBAA is asking the public to donate the top three most needed items in the classroom including Expo markers, pencils and folders that are any color and style. Any and all school supplies donated will be accepted. All donated supplies will be distributed to teachers before the 2019-2020 school year.

“As the wife of a teacher, I know first-hand how important it is to assist schools by providing much-needed resources to our local teachers,” said Robin Jones, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Attractions Association and executive director of the Bossier Arts Council. “They work incredibly hard to educate our children and they do so each year with fewer resources. The SBAA is proud to support our teachers, and we hope that you will consider donating to the school supply drive as well.”

The SBAA is a membership organization for Caddo-Bossier tourism-related attractions that supports sustainable growth and attendance through exposure, education, resources, and representation. Members include tourism-related attractions such as annual events, art galleries, festivals, museums, nature centers, outdoor recreation, performing arts, and tour guides. To learn more or to download an application, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org/Industry-Partners/Attractions-Association. For the most up to date information about the SBAA School Supplies Drive, please visit the official Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2281193261934017/.