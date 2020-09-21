Local Chambers of Commerce partner to host virtual event to recap 2020 legislative sessions

NWLA Legislative Summit to feature update from state legislators





Bossier City, LA – The Bossier Chamber of Commerce along with partners the Greater Minden Chamber of Commerce, Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and Shreveport-Bossier African-American Chamber of Commerce are hosting the annual Northwest Louisiana Legislative Summit on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. Top sponsors for the event include CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath.



Though the event will be virtual this year, hosted through the Zoom platform, this is an opportunity for community members and business leaders to hear directly from our legislators on the successes and challenges of the 2020 sessions – and if there will be a fall session as well.



Participants will be able to ask questions in this town-hall style format.



Legislators who have RSVPed to participate include:



· Sen. Robert Mills



·Sen. Barrow Peacock



· Rep. Larry Bagley



· Rep. Raymond Crews



·Rep. Dodie Horton



·Rep. Danny McCormick



·Rep. Wayne McMahen



·Rep. Tammy Phelps



·Rep. Thomas Pressly



Tickets for the event are still available at: bossierchamber.com