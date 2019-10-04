Local church going door to door in Bossier City to pray for homes

A local church group is making the effort to spread the love of God across Bossier.

Ron Easterling, a retired United Methodist pastor, is now doing volunteer work at First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Bossier City and spreading the gospel. Ron and his wife, Molly, are leading an evangelism effort throughout Bossier to simply let people know they are loved and cared for.

They are doing so with the unique approach of placing door-hangers on homes in Bossier. The door-hanger is simply telling all who live at that home that Ron, Molly or a FUMC volunteer passed by and prayed for you.

“When we started, we thought, ‘How are we going to pray that long for each house?’ and once again, God made it simple. As we approach the house we simply say, ‘Father, I ask your blessings on this house and I thank you for the lives of the people that live here. As we pray like this for each home, we find ourselves like Paul, praying without ceasing,” said Easterling.

Out of 12,000 door-hangers that were ordered, a little over 5,000 door-hangers have been distributed in south Bossier.

Ron and Molly Easterling are letting homeowners know that First United Methodist Church of Bossier City is praying for them. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“We have been working on God’s project for almost a month now and we find that we are receiving many blessings from this,” Easterling said. “Donations from church members paid for door-hangers. So once we pass out our last one, we will discuss with the church if they would like to continue.”

Since news of what the Easterlings have done thus far spread within the church, other FUMC members have been inspired to hang door-hangers themselves in their neighborhoods.

“Molly and I started passing out door-hangers on Sligo Road. As of today, we have made it to Shady Grove,” Easterling said. “Other church members have heard about what we were doing and thought it was a great idea. So, to help us spread the word, they have taken stacks of hangers and have distributed them on their streets or neighborhoods. I know homes in Haughton, Dogwood subdivision, Benton, and Carriage Oaks subdivision have been prayed upon.”

FUMC Bossier Rev. Karl S. Klaus says no matter if a person is a long time member of a church, has never heard of Jesus Christ, or is somewhere in between, anyone can feel the love and care of prayer. Rev. Klaus refers to scripture on what his congregation has taken part in to help spread the love and prayer of God.

“Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another,” 1 John 4:7-12 verse 11.