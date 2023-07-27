Local church in need of school supplies and school uniforms for foster families

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, Senior Pastor John Fream and his congregants have once again positioned themselves to help young people and families in foster care. This effort has occurred for many years and gives the church an opportunity to be the attentive village, to help provide individualized care or provide the space for the caretakers to do so. The help comes in many forms, including a diaper drive, a Back to School Supply and Uniform Drive and the Foster Closet.

The Foster Closet was started in 2017 by Megan Barker. Barker is a foster parent who attends Cypress Baptist Church and noticed a lack of resources for foster families. After noticing the lack of resources, Barker brought it to the Cypress Baptist Churches mission staff as an opportunity for Cypress to serve the local community. The Foster Closet started out in a Sunday School room in the church gymnasium. As the mission grew, it moved into a second classroom. And in May of 2023, the Foster Closet moved from the Sunday School classrooms in the church gym to a new and nearby property the church purchased.

Any foster parent or kinship placement has the ability to shop at the Foster Closet as long as they have the proper paperwork. “Our goal for the foster ministry is to create a space for foster children and parents to be able to get items that are helpful during the transition and in a time of needed care. We also want to provide a place where the foster parents and children can let their guard down and be able to share while getting the items they may need. Our hope is to also help meet any spiritual needs and to point them to Jesus while also fulfilling the physical or material needs they have,” said Gabrielle Ruff, Foster Ministry Director.

The Foster Ministry at Cypress Baptist Church serves around 25 families per month. The number of children being cared for through the ministry varies, as some families have one foster child and others have several. During the most recent calendar year, the ministry served approximately 538 foster children.

The Foster Closet at Cypress Baptist Church has anything and everything a parent may need for a foster child. Available items include: clothing, shoes, underwear, socks, toys, baby items (such as: formula, diapers, wipes and baby gear), school uniforms and school supplies.

“We are gearing up for our school supply and uniform drive where foster families can come and shop for uniforms and school supplies. Most school districts accept khaki or navy pant bottoms and white or navy tops. But, we accept all colors of polo tops. We are in need of all sizes from 4T-Adult XL,” said Ruff.

The Foster Closet at Cypress Baptist Church is located at 4705 Palmetto Road in Benton. The Foster Closet is on the church campus and is the furthest building from Palmetto Road. The Foster Closet is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. And on Tuesdays, the Foster Closet is open from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. Donations are accepted during these times or by appointment.