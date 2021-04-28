Local Educator recognized by National Professional Teachers’ Organization

Wanda Kethley Huhn, Princeton, LA., who is a twenty-five year member of Kappa Kappa Iota Professional Teachers’ Organization was recognized in Alexandria at the organizations’ Convocation last week.



Mrs. Huhn received the LORETTA DOERR ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, the highest honor recognizing the most deserving of all Kappas in Louisiana.



Mrs. Huhn has lead the Kappa Kappa Iota organization on the local, state, and national level-serving as committee member and chairs of various committees and as every national officer including national president. Wanda Huhn holds local, state, and national positions at this time.



Presently retired from LSUS while serving as an Adjunct Instructor of math, Wanda Huhn taught in Red River Parish, Bossier Parish, at Bossier Parish Community College, and at LSUS for 15 years.