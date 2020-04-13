Local food bank meeting needs during COVID-19

Some families are not able to afford essential items needed during the COVID-19 pandemic and food banks across the United States are stepping up efforts to serve those in need.

ACTION Food Bank in Haughton is one of the many food banks locally that are stepping up their efforts to serve the community and help during this trying time.

James Vaughan, a long-time volunteer at ACTION Food Bank, said he and the other volunteers are grateful and humbled to help those who are in need during this time.

“We are humbled and grateful to help the community during this time. When you see the gratitude on the faces of the residents who come in to get a box of food, it warms your heart. You know you are doing what God would want,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan went on to say that he has heard that other food banks throughout the United States have a shortage of food on their shelves. But thankfully, ACTION Food Bank does not.

“I have been told that other food banks around the US are going through a tough situation with keeping their shelves stocked. But I can say that here at our location, we do not have that issue, which I am grateful for,” Vaughan said.

“We live in such a great community. We have had members of the community come to us with donations of food for the ones that need it the most. Bless them. Bless the community for their donations,“ he added.