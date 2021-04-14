Local government officials ask for public’s help to Keep Bossier Beautiful

Local government officials came together on Friday, April 9, to share their thoughts and express the importance on the upcoming Saturday, April 17th event, “Operation Clean Sweep.”



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) are partnering with Keep Bossier Beautiful to perform a clean sweep of Bossier Parish.



BPSO is encouraging volunteers around the parish to join us for the big cleanup day on Saturday, April 17, as we participate in “Operation Clean Sweep.”



“We are asking community leaders, Neighborhood Watch Groups, businesses, churches, clubs, organizations, school groups, and individuals to join us as we clean up the parish on the morning of April 17,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.



“You can start in your own neighborhood or subdivision to pick up trash and debris, or venture out to other areas that need cleaning.”



Bossier City mayor-elect, Tommy Chandler, has been apart of the Keep Bossier Beautiful organization for some time. And he is excited to be apart of the upcoming “Operation Clean Sweep” event.



“Operation Clean Sweep means a lot to the community. It’s always good to keep your city clean. You never know when different people are driving through looking at the city. It’s always best to keep it clean,” said Chandler.



Bossier City At-Large, David Montgomery Jr., echoed the same message Chandler had. About how important Bossier Parish’s appearance is to someone who is visiting our community for the first time.



“Appearance when people drive through, that’s the first memory they have of our community. It’s so important that we all come together. I love seeing all the entities. Parish government, the Sheriff, City government, and everybody joining forces. Because that’s how you get a lot done in a short period of time. Were happy to partner with our fellow governmental agencies,” said Montgomery Jr.



From a business perspective, Bossier Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Lisa Johnson, asks business owners, business employees and community members to please Keep Bossier Beautiful.



“Folks do not want to go visit a community or a business that has trash all around it. Have that personal responsibility as the business owner, or the employees of the business establishment and a resident of the community. We ask that if you see something, pick it up and throw it away. Keep Bossier Beautiful,” said Johnson.



Once groups have completed picking up trash and debris on Saturday, April 17. The groups can then bring their bagged trash to the Viking Drive Substation by 11:30 a.m. and drop it into a large dumpster provided by Waste Connections, Inc. North Louisiana.



Volunteers will then enjoy lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs and have group photos taken.



To register for the cleanup, volunteer groups or individuals can go to the KBB website, www.KeepBossierBeautiful.com. Volunteers will be given a cool “Operation Clean Sweep” T-shirt provided by Waste Connections and Friends of Bossier Parish Law Enforcement, Inc.



The T-shirt, trash bags, and disposable gloves will be available for registered volunteers to pick up at the Viking Drive Substation on these dates and times:



Wednesday, April 14, 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 pm

Thursday, April 15, 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 pm

Friday, April 16, 9:00 a.m. – noon



T-shirts are provided while supplies last, so go ahead and resister soonest. Other sponsors include Sysco, Citi Tele Coin, Sierra Frac Sand, Inc., and Lamar Billboards.