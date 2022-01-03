Local Man Arrested for a Series of Burglaries

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Bossier City man for a string of burglaries in the Haughton area.

Rhoelantis A. Davis, 20, of the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, was arrested on a warrant on Dec. 31, 2021. Detectives say Davis is linked to a string of burglaries in Haughton and south Bossier neighborhoods.



Davis is charged with a total of 11 counts of Simple Burglary, Theft from A Motor Vehicle. Davis is booked in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond set at $605,000. This case is still under investigation with possible charges from several other jurisdictions.