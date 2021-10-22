Local Man Arrested for Indecent Behavior

Bossier Sheriff detectives arrested a man on a warrant for inappropriate behavior with a minor.

Bobby Dowden, 51, of the 100 block of Jodie Drive in Haughton, was arrested by detectives following a tip that he had inappropriately touched a minor child under the age of 10, and that he also made the child touch him.

During his interview with detectives, Dowden admitted to inappropriately touching the minor on several occasions, and that he also had the child touch him.

Dowden was arrested and charged with one count of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and one count of Molestation of a Juvenile, both of which are felonies. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. No bond has been set on his arrest.