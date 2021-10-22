Local Man Arrested for Possession of Drugs and Guns

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Narcotics detectives have arrested a local man who was in possession of thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, and firearms.



Richard Baker, 35, of the 4800 block of Airline Drive in Bossier City, was arrested on Oct. 21, 2021, after detectives obtained a warrant to search his residence. Detectives say during their search they found Baker had about 30-pounds of marijuana stored in three Pelican watertight protective cases, 18 Oxycodone pills, two Acetaminophen Codeine Pills, and one Hydrocodone pill. Detectives also found and seized $36,270.00 in cash. Baker was also in possession of a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic pistol. Detectives say they found a digital scale, a money counting machine, and some money bands.



Baker was charged and arrested on one felony count of Possession of Schedule I Drugs, with Intent to Distribute, one felony count of Possession of Schedule II Drugs with Intent to Distribute, one misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count of Illegally Carrying a Weapon with Control/Dangerous Substances, and one count of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Baker is currently booked into the Bossier Maximum Facility and his bond has not been set.