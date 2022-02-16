LOCAL MUSICIAN TO PRESENT GUEST LECTURE ON THE HISTORIC MUSIC OF SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER

The Music Program at Bossier Parish Community College will host guest speaker Winston Hall at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, March 2, in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. Hall’s talk is titled “Songs Heard Around the Worly: How the Music of Shreveport-Bossier Changed History.”

This special presentation is free and open to the public.

Winston Hall is a piano-entertainer, writer, and passionate advocate and promoter of Shreveport-Bossier’s incredible music history. A native of Gatesville, Texas, he first moved to Shreveport in 2007 to work in the film industry before eventually turning to music full time. He is also a tour guide at Shreveport’s famed Municipal Auditorium. Winston and his wife, Donna, love to travel, explore, and look for new adventures. Together they produce a YouTube travel channel called “Rolling with the Halls.”

For more information about this free talk or the BPCC Music Program, contact Dr. Chandler at 678-6429 or gchandler@bpcc.edu.