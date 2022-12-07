Local parents stand together against bullying

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

In late August of 2022, a 9th grade student took his own life after years of relentless bullying. Following this incident, a group of local parents formed an organization focused on the prevention of bullying.

Jennifer Reese is President of the Stand Together organization. Reese, a mother of two, says

“There was a post on the Benton, Louisiana Town Happenings Facebook Group page asking for prayers for the 9th grade student’s family and schoolmates. Over 500 comments can still be read discussing years of issues with bullying, systematic issues, previous deaths and many cases of ongoing bullying. Many called for action and accountability, but no single person was stepping up to the plate. I made a comment stating that I would start a committee, if others were willing to join and back me in the endeavor. Within hours, we had hundreds of names on our committee list. I created a Google Form to keep up with the responses. We quickly amended the Google Form by adding questions related to bullying so that we could get more in-depth information from committee members.”

Reese continued, “What we learned was absolutely heartbreaking. At least 75% of respondents reported bullying stories of their own. Respondents reported both direct and indirect bullying incidents. We learned that so many lives have been affected by bullying. Within the first two weeks, we had over 300 names on our list. We had talked with over 100 people (individually) about their personal bullying stories and their ongoing bullying issues in Bossier schools,” she added.

“We are focusing on reporting facilitation, such as helping parents and guardians report

bullying properly. We are also working on organizational branding and awareness in order to get our name out to everyone so that more parents and guardians know about our Stand Together organization. We also focussed on fundraising efforts, because we do use programs and physical resources to achieve all of our organizational goals. We have big plans for the future and we hope to have both the funds and the support required for us to fulfill our plans,” said Reese..

When asked why her organization is important, Reese stated that she thinks “our” system is broken. “Stand Together is so important because our system is broken. Our system is broken administratively. It is broken for our children and our parents/guardians. Our system is not protecting our children the way it should. The original “bullying law” was passed in June of 2012. You can find it by searching for Louisiana RS 17:416.13. The law laid out the student code of conduct, the bullying policy, defined bullying, laid out the rules and regulations for reporting and investigating bullying, defined parental responsibilities and more. This law was updated in June of 2022 in order to change some of the wording from “must” to “shall”, include private schools, and to include consequences for school administrations/administrators who do not properly report bullying incidents. The consequences include suspension without pay,” Reese said.

“Louisiana schools have had ten years to put bullying programs, policies and procedures in place. We feel the reason that our school system is pushing these programs so heavily in recent months is due to several factors. First of all, they are under the impression that the law is completely different, but it is not. If you compare the two, the only real difference, as I noted above, is that they are now being affected monetarily. You can find all of this information on our Stand Together website at: StandTogetherUS.org/Reporting.

Secondly, the passing of Levi Creech. They got a lot of heat for that and no one is backing down after his death. I’m not certain, but I don’t remember our school system getting this kind of pressure previously,” Reese added.

“Today, too many parents are still fighting these fights today for their kids. This is happening on a national level. However, most of the cases upon which our organization is focussing are local. The system is still not following the rules. They are not following the policies and procedures. Our system is spreading falsehoods regarding policies, procedures and the applicable laws, as well. They are using intimidation tactics to belittle and frighten children and their parents into submission. This has to stop. Our Stand Together organization is not going away. We are here to stay. We are going to defend our children and our families. We are going to do the right thing,” said Reese.

Reese went on to say that her organization is not currently working with the Bossier school system like she would have hoped. “We are not currently working with the school system. We have made numerous requests to get on the agenda to speak at the school board meeting, prior to the agenda being released. So far, our requests have been denied. We requested to speak at the October 6th meeting, but we were told we would not be speaking and that we would never be speaking.

“If we were allowed to speak freely and publicly and work within the school system, we would love to start with who we are as an organization and what we are trying to achieve. Stand Together is here to make a difference in the lives of children and their families. We want to help by spreading bullying awareness in order to make it more widely known that bullying is not just a problem for children. The mental and physical effects of bullying can be lifelong. We have had conversations with people who are currently in their sixties that remember bullying incidents from their childhood like it was yesterday. The torment they suffered so many years ago has had a lasting effect on them for their entire lives. Bullying is not something that goes away once kids graduate from school,” Reese said.

“At the school level, we want to create student-led programs and clubs at every class level. These programs and clubs would look and run differently at each level. These clubs and programs would also need school principal approval from each individual school in order to form each chapter. Teacher volunteers/sponsors would also be needed to run each program. Each chapter would focus on bullying awareness, bullying prevention and student inclusion. Each program could decide the best ways available to help their school to approach bullying problems, with guidance from national resources and our Stand Together organization. We would like to have school chapters from different schools meet together in order to build better relationships, share ideas and to strengthen bonds in our community. These students in the programs/clubs would be held to a higher standard.. Students who represent this program should be kind, compassionate, understanding, and willing to speak up when they see or hear of bullying. Of course, this doesn’t mean physically. However, the point is that the likelihood of bullying being reduced or stopped is higher when someone intervenes, even verbally. These students could be known to other students who feel they are being bullied as someone they can talk to about their situation. Maybe those being bullied could confide in students from the programs/clubs in order to reach out for help. Sometimes children being bullied don’t feel comfortable speaking to adults about their bullying situation. These students may feel more comfortable speaking to a peer about bullying. The idea is to have a safe network of students within our schools so that other students can lean on them at times of need. The students in the program could be a valuable tool in helping to get the concerned student(s) in touch with the right people and resources. This could literally mean the difference between life or death in some scenarios. It could be life changing,” Reese concluded.

The Bossier Press-Tribune reached out to Bossier Parish Schools for a comment in regard to working with Stand Together. Below is a statement provided by Bossier Parish School Board President, Adam Bass.

“The Bossier Parish School Board welcomes community assistance on all facets of its students’ education and well-being. As you mentioned, Stand Together has been invited to, and has attended, multiple meetings with principals, assistant principals, central office staff, directors, and supervisors to discuss its mission and areas in which it might help to address bullying both within and outside schools. For example, the administration shared with Stand Together the numerous programs which are in place at the elementary, middle and high school levels to support students and to fulfill the requirements of the law. We also shared with it the forms sanctioned by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), the hyperlinks to the official LDOE Bullying forms, and the Board’s Policy JCDAF found at https://policies.bossierschools.org,” Bass said.

“While the Board cannot grant it access to student information or to students, the administration remains open to working with Stand Together and has invited their continued input, suggestions, and any additional information it wishes to share with the administration. Holly George is their point of contact with the Board,” Bass added.

For more information on Stand Together, please visit: https://www.standtogetherus.org or visit the group’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/standtogether.us.pg

Editors Note: If you are in a suicidal crisis, PLEASE call 988 or 911 to speak with someone who can help.