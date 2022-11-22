Local Riding Club Donates to Operation Christmas Wish

Bossier Sheriff’s Operation Julian Whittington receives a sizable gift to help fund Operation Christmas Wish Toy Giveaway.



Martha Reyenga, of the Bossier Parish Riding Club, along with Colt Wilder, Sally Aycock, Landry Westbrook, and Makayla Reyenga donated this big check totaling $500 dollars to Sheriff Whittington for the annual toy drive. Normally the riding club would have a toy drive that would be held at one of the barrel racing events. But this year Martha decide to a cash donation to Operation Christmas Wish. “As always, I wanted to contribute in some way to help the community,” Martha said.



The Bossier Parish Riding Club has been donating to Operation Christmas Wish since 2015. Operation Christmas Wish Toy Drive delivers toys to underprivileged children in the parish.