Local Shooting Benefit Raises $248,884 to Aid Critically Injured Men

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington would like to announce the success of the shooting competition recently held for two men critically injured during an accident located on Barksdale Air Force Base.



“This event was a huge success,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I am proud of how our community stepped up to help these two men in their time. It was so heartwarming to see so many come out in support of these men and their families.”



The Energy Transfer Benefit Sporting Clays Shootout, held at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and Event Center in Benton, raised $248,884 for Energy Transfer employees Clay Moock and Adam Purland. The event featured 50 four-man teams competing for the best shot in the region. The shooting event raised $124,442 with Energy Transfer matching the funds bringing the total to $248,884. Both Moock and Purland each received $124,442 to use for their rising medical bills from the accident.



The two men were critically injured from a natural gas line explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base in April of this year.