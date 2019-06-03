Local student graduates from Space Camp Robotics

Ava Muslow of Bossier City, recently attended Robotics Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics™, Aviation Challenge®, U.S. Cyber Camp® and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and decision-making.



This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for programming and engineering. Using the Office of Naval Research’s SeaPerch undersea robotics, Ava and their teammates strengthening teamwork and leadership skills while learning engineering, programming and wireless control concepts using LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 technology, testing payloads on unmanned aerial vehicles and creating and piloting underwater robots.

Space Camp® Robotics shows trainees how engineers develop solutions for real-world problems using real-world technologies. At all age levels, trainees use state-of-the-art robotics systems to compete in air, sea and land activities and missions.



More than 850,000 trainees have graduated from a Space Camp® program since its inception in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1982, including European Space Agency astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Dr. Kate Rubins, Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Christina Koch, who is serving onboard the International Space Station. Children and teachers from all 50 states and almost 150 international locations have attended a Space Camp® program.