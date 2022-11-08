LOCAL UNION DONATES TO OPERATION CHRISTMAS WISH

The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 141 of Shreveport made a generous donation to

Sheriff Julian Whittington at the Bossier Parish Courthouse today for the annual

Operation Christmas Wish. Danny Walker, the Political and Legislative Director for South

Central Pipe Trades, presented a $500 check to Sheriff Whittington that will help spread

joy to underprivileged children in Bossier Parish this Christmas season. Walker, a reserve

deputy for BSO since 2005, said that apprentices of the Shreveport Pipe Trades were

assembling several bicycles as part of their duties which will also be donated to Operation

Christmas Wish.



“This generous donation will go a long way to help make Christmas happier and brighter

for many children in our area through Operation Christmas Wish,” said Sheriff

Whittington.