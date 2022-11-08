LOCAL UNION DONATES TO OPERATION CHRISTMAS WISH

The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 141 of Shreveport made a generous donation to
Sheriff Julian Whittington at the Bossier Parish Courthouse today for the annual
Operation Christmas Wish. Danny Walker, the Political and Legislative Director for South
Central Pipe Trades, presented a $500 check to Sheriff Whittington that will help spread
joy to underprivileged children in Bossier Parish this Christmas season. Walker, a reserve
deputy for BSO since 2005, said that apprentices of the Shreveport Pipe Trades were
assembling several bicycles as part of their duties which will also be donated to Operation
Christmas Wish.
“This generous donation will go a long way to help make Christmas happier and brighter
for many children in our area through Operation Christmas Wish,” said Sheriff
Whittington.