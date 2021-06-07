Local Veteran’s Organization Presents $28K in Scholarships

The Military Officers Association of America, Ark-La-Tex Chapter, presented scholarships totaling $28,000 to 11 graduating seniors at their annual Scholarship Awards Dinner Program at Barksdale Air Force Base June 5.



“The Ark-La-Tex Chapter is proud to honor this outstanding group with scholarships, said Air Force Col. (Ret.) Mike Dilda, president of the local MOAA chapter. “They are the future leaders of our nation, and the chapter wishes them well as they pursue their educational and career goals.”



All scholarships are funded by chapter members who gave a little extra when paying their dues or directly funded a scholarship, as well as others who sponsor a designated scholarship. The recipients have an average grade point average of 4.13 and average ACT score of 27.65.



The winners honored Saturday night were:

