Local Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs raise money for CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System

Today, all Shreveport Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs kick off this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) fundraising campaign to help treat local children who are sick or injured.

All money raised during the Shreveport CMN Hospitals campaign directly benefits CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System to fund critical treatments, pediatric medical equipment, research and charitable care. The Walmart – Sam’s Club CMN Hospitals campaign runs from June 10 through July 7.

“Year after year, we are delighted to see our associates and customers band together to help CMN Hospitals provide funds for children in need,” said Gregory Allen, Walmart market manager for Shreveport. “Due to their unwavering passion and dedication to the cause, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System can ensure the children of our community will receive the best possible medical care.”

To date, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, members and customers in Shreveport have raised more than $680,000 for CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, most of it one dollar at a time.

On a national level, Walmart and Sam’s Club have raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals; according to Engaged for Good, this is the largest cash amount ever raised by one company for a nonprofit in North America.

The need is staggering – 62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network hospital for treatment every minute. Helping these children is easy, here’s how to participate:

Donate $1 or more at the checkout lane or self-checkout of any Shreveport Walmart store or Sam’s Club

Spread the word and encourage others to support the CMN Hospitals campaign via social media with custom CMN Gifs and the hashtag #HelpKidsLiveBetter

Through the leadership of Sam Walton, Walmart and Sam’s Club joined the CMN Hospitals fundraising family in 1987. This annual fundraising campaign supports Walmart’s core belief of leveraging the company’s strength to give back to local communities.