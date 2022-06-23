Locally owned bake shop opens second location

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for Buttercups Cupcakes on Thursday, June 23.



“We’re really, really excited to bring a little bit more sweetness to Bossier and grow here in Bossier,” said owner of Buttercups Cupcakes, Kim Hand.



Buttercups Cupcakes is located at 2850 Douglas Dr suite E, Bossier City.



Hand’s love for making cupcakes from scratch started as a hobby.



At Buttercups Cupcakes, they use original recipes hand developed in her home kitchen. Hand absolutely loves the fact that we can take basic ingredients like flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and a little time, plus a lot of love, and the result is a deliciously beautiful treat.