Locally Owned Marco’s Pizza Opening in Haughton

Marco’s Pizza, is opening its newest location in Haughton on May 25. Situated at 1073 HWY 80 next to Brookshire’s, locals can expect an authentic Italian pizza experience that uses the freshest, highest-quality ingredients.

The Marco’s Pizza location is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo Paul and Poonam Singh. Being the first to open a Marco’s in Northwest Louisiana, the couple is excited to expand and open their fourth location in just four short years. Originally from Toronto, Singh has been in the food industry since 2002 and is equipped with a business background.The pair own several other franchises in Bossier Parish and hope to keep expanding every year.

“I was originally attracted to the Marco’s brand because of the high quality, authentic product,” said Singh. “I’m proud to open another Marco’s pizza and serve those in the Haughton area. I’m excited to continue to serve such delicious food to the Bossier Parish community and am confident that everyone will enjoy what Marco’s has to offer.”

The menu at Marco’s Pizza in Haughton will feature a mix of classic pizzas and innovative specialty pizzas like the White Cheezy, Deluxe and All Meat, along with a variety of salads with croutons made daily. Customers can also choose from wholesome subs on Italian white bread, hearth baked for authentic European flavor, along with creations like the Meatball Bake, Chicken Dippers and CheezyBread. Marco’s is also the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Specialty Pizza Bowls – a crustless pie made to meet consumers ever-changing dietary preferences. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering services, Marco’s offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

As the only national pizza brand founded by a native Italian, Marco’s has made its name in the growing $47 billion pizza industry by producing fresh, authentic, handmade Italian quality pizza. Italian food is famous for its quality servings and Marco’s prides itself on crafting every pizza by using ingredients that are fresh. At a time when 91 percent of Americans eat pizza once a month, more people are increasingly choosing the quality pizza that’s synonymous with Marco’s name.

Marco’s Pizza in Haughton has put several safety measures in place at the stores such as contact-free delivery, curbside carryout, extra cleaning/sanitizing measures. Employees are required to wear masks throughout their shifts and health checks are done daily.

Marco’s Pizza founder, Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco, grew up making pizzas with his father after they immigrated to the United States from Sulmona, Italy. Fast forward several years later, he created Marco’s Pizza to capture the Italian spirit and flavors he was raised on.

Marco’s Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for authentic Italian quality pizza, known for its fresh dough made daily onsite, a proprietary cheese blend that is fresh, never-frozen, and a secret original pizza sauce recipe from its founder Pat Giammarco.

For more information about the Marco’s Pizza location opening in Haughton, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call (318) 987-5200.

ABOUT MARCO’S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco’s Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco’s was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale (“Pat”) Giammarco and thrives by making authentic Italian quality pizza with fresh ingredients. Marco’s Pizza can be ordered by delivery, curbside pick-up and by downloading the mobile app, online at www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.