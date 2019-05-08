Locals to graduate LSMSA at 35th Commencement Ceremony

NATCHITOCHES — The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) will honor the 35th graduating class during its annual Commencement Ceremony, held on May 18 at 2 p.m. in Northwestern State University’s Prather Coliseum.
First Lady Donna Edwards is set to speak at the event.
Of the 113 seniors, the following seniors from Bossier Parish will be graduating:
- Esther Seo, of Bossier City
- Shivam Shah, of Bossier City
- Casey Tonnies, of Bossier City
- Christopher Tonnies, Bossier City
In addition, Casey Tonnies will be graduating with distinction. To earn this, students completed a rigorous program of independent study under the guidance of faculty mentors, which included self-motivated reading, research and creative exploration.