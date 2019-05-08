Locals to graduate LSMSA at 35th Commencement Ceremony

NATCHITOCHES — The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) will honor the 35th graduating class during its annual Commencement Ceremony, held on May 18 at 2 p.m. in Northwestern State University’s Prather Coliseum.

First Lady Donna Edwards is set to speak at the event.

Of the 113 seniors, the following seniors from Bossier Parish will be graduating:B

Esther Seo, of Bossier City

Shivam Shah, of Bossier City

Casey Tonnies, of Bossier City

Christopher Tonnies, Bossier City

In addition, Casey Tonnies will be graduating with distinction. To earn this, students completed a rigorous program of independent study under the guidance of faculty mentors, which included self-motivated reading, research and creative exploration.