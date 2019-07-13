Logan Lee Rogers

Bossier City, LA – A graveside service for Logan Lee Rogers will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at New Bethel Cemetery, Arcadia, LA. Visitation for Logan will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City, LA and on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Arcadia, LA.

Logan was born February 9, 2000 in Minden, LA and passed away July 10, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. He was an active member of the Army Reserves 602 MP Co., Bossier City, LA. Logan was employed by the Bossier Parish Sheriff ’s Office as a Corrections Officer. He loved riding his motorcycle and loving on his fur baby Leo, a Pit/Lab mix.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Louise Tawwatters and paternal grandfather, Clayton Roberts, Sr.

Logan is survived by his parents, David and Malinda Rogers of Princeton, LA; maternal grandfather, Ronald Tawwatters of Princeton, LA; paternal grandmother, Patrice Roberts and husband, Billy Vance of Monroe, LA; sisters. Skyler Rogers, Taylor Rogers, Ann Rogers, Kemmerly Rogers and brothers, Jacob Rogers and Cameron Rogers all of Princeton, LA.

Honoring Logan as pallbearers will be, Robert Smith, Cameron Polk, Cameron Rogers, Bailey Broussard, Regan Puttman and Payton Evans.