LOGAN LEWIS NAMED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF RED RIVER REVEL 

Red River Revel, Inc., proudly welcomes Logan Lewis as the new Executive Director. Red River Revel, Inc. is the 501c3 nonprofit organization that brings annual events to Northwest Louisiana, including Red River Revel Arts Festival, CORK: A Red River Revel Wine Event, the Shreveport Farmers’ Market, and Shreveport BREW. Logan Lewis brings several years of event, marketing, and fundraising experience to this organization, along with a new outlook, fresh insight and youthful vibe.



“The board is excited to work with Logan as our new Executive Director and confident that The Red River Revel Arts Festival, along with our other events, will be well positioned under his guidance and leadership to thrive for years to come. His love of the arts and music brings new energy to our organization and will make an impactful contribution to our community.” Said Jana Freeman Forrest, President of the Board of Directors for the Red River Revel.



Logan Lewis comes to the Red River Revel from the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Serving as the bowl’s Director of Marketing and Membership since 2016, Logan’s primary focus was the development of sponsorship and fundraising as well as oversight of the marketing plan and strategy. He had key influence in two title sponsor searches for the bowl and has grown the membership by 20 percent. His hobbies include playing in local bands Logan & the Legendaries and Tree Fiddy Trio. He is married to Elizabeth Earl and has one ten –year old son, Asher.



“I’m thrilled to join the Red River Revel and combine my experience of live event planning and entertainment with my first love: the arts.” said Logan Lewis. “It means a great deal to me to live and work for a historic organization that develops a rich cultural experience and tradition for the community.”