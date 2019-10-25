Lois Maxine Black

Bossier City, LA – Lois Maxine Black, age 83, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with her family by her side. Her life will be celebrated Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Bellaire Baptist Church, 1210 Bellaire Boulevard in Bossier City. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Jeff Harper and Keith Rowe. Interment will be in Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, LA.

Maxine was born on April 8,1936, in Quitman, LA. to Charles and Wilma Walker. She graduated in 1954 from Jonesboro-Hodge High School in Jonesboro, LA. She earned her undergraduate degree in Education from Louisiana Tech, her Masters degree from LSU, and her 30+ from various universities.

Maxine’s teaching career began at Fair Park High School in 1958, followed by Elm Grove Jr. High where she taught Girls PE until transferring to Parkway High School in 1980 until her retirement in 1997. She was affectionately known as “Mama Black” to her students over the years. She was an active member of Bellaire Baptist Church and the Gideon’s Auxiliary.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ollie Walker, Charlyne Langton, Dean Walker, and Doyle Walker.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 61 years, Donald Black of Bossier City; and her children, Kevin Black of Bossier City and Vicki Ball and husband Joe of Centerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan and Katie Black and their mother Stacey Black of Bossier City, Erin and Allie Ball of Centerville, OH; sister, Janis and husband Bobby Foster of Bossier City and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Mrs. Black as pallbearers will be the offensive line of the Parkway High School Panther football team, which her son coaches.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Kennedy Lim and Dr. Attila Z. Balogh and their staff, the staff at Promise Hospital, Colonial Oaks, and Christus Hospice for their comfort and care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Gideons.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.