Londell “Hank” Marina

Benton, LA – Funeral services for Londell “Hank” Marina will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 6, 2019 at Greater New Zion Baptist Church in Benton, LA. Open visitation will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA at 12 p.m. on Friday July 5, 2019.