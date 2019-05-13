Londell Noble

Plain Dealing, LA – And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall

there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.

~Revelation 21:4

The sun rose in Bradley, Arkansas, on February 15, 1933,

bringing with it a New Day and a New Life. Londell

Noble was born to the late Claude and Bessie Lee Noble.

He attended school at St. Paul Baptist Church in Bradley,

Arkansas; Cottage Hill in Alden Bridge; and Glover Hill in

Bolinger, Louisiana. He was baptized at the age of seven at New

Bethel Baptist Church No. 1, in Benton, Louisiana.

Londell worked at a saw mill and cut pulpwood until he moved to

Muskegon, Michigan in 1952 and worked for Cannon, Wyant

and Campbell Grey Iron Foundry. During his employment,

he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served overseas in

Hohenfels, Bavaria, Germany. After his stint in the Army, he

returned to Cannon, Wyant and Campbell Grey Iron Foundry

and later retired.

Londell married Bernice Stephens on May 18, 1955, and moved

her to Muskegon, Michigan, where they began their family. To

this union, five children were born.

Londell’s hobbies included playing dominoes, fishing, playing

checkers, reading, and being the family photographer. He

loved his dogs and was very family oriented. He was an active

member of Bossier Council of Aged and attended the Bradley

Council of Aged, playing bingo and dominoes. He loved the

Bradley Bears Basketball Team.

Londell accepted The Nation of Islam in 1962, becoming a

follower of The Honorable Elijah Mohammad, where he served

in the position F.O.I. Secretary, 1st L.T. Captain.

Londell passed away on May 6, 2019. He leaves to cherish his

memory: his wife of 63 years, Bernice Noble; three daughters,

Kathrean Noble Knox, Verna Jean Noble Reddish, and Melba

Noble Davidson; one son, Chimere Levell (Zelda) Noble; ten

grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces,

nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Dell Noble; and

his siblings, Jessie Ray, Claude Jr., Frank, Mankin, Mozelle,

Huey P., and Essie B.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Plain Dealing, Louisiana. Interment followed at Carolina Bluff Cemetery in Benton, LA.