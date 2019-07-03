Longtime ULL head baseball coach Tony Robichaux passes away at 57

Louisiana-Lafayette Sports Information

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Tony Robichaux passed away Wednesday morning with his family and loved ones at his side at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.



Coach Robichaux, the winningest head coach in Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball history, leaves behind a legacy of servant leadership, compassion and faith that extends beyond the baseball diamond and into the lives of the thousands of student-athletes and staff he impacted in his 25 seasons leading the program.



At this time, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics asks that fans and the general public keep the Robichaux family and baseball program in their thoughts and prayers.

Robichaux suffered a heart attack on June 23 and had open heart surgery a day later at Lafayette General Medical Center.

According to ULL, Robichaux was transferred to Ochsner Health Center in New Orleans to continue his recovery.

School officials announced Sunday that he underwent a second surgery and was in critical condition at Oschner.

During his tenure with the Cajuns, which began in 1995, Robichaux guided Louisiana to 12 NCAA Regional appearances (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016), four NCAA Super Regional appearances (1999, 2000, 2014 and 2015) and the 2000 College World Series.

His teams have also clinched seven Sun Belt Conference regular season crowns (1997, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018) and four Sun Belt Conference Tournament titles (1998, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

He is survived by his wife, Colleen, and three children – Ashley, Justin and Austin – and eight grandchildren.