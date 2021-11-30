Los Angeles, Destin, and Orlando Non-stop Flights Return for 2022, Busy Thanksgiving Travel Week

Getting to sunny Southern California and Florida from Shreveport will be easy again this

spring on Allegiant. The airline has released its spring and summer schedules and Los

Angeles, Destin, and Orlando flights are on sale now. Flights to Los Angeles, California,

begin on Friday, May 27, and fares start at $100 one-way. Flights to Destin, Florida,

also begin Friday, May 27, and fares start at $66 one-way. Flights to Orlando/Sanford,

Florida, begin on Thursday, June 2, and fares start at $103 one-way. Tickets are on

sale now to Los Angeles, Destin, Orlando, and Las Vegas for flights through

mid-August 2022 at Allegiant.com.

“Allegiant continues to offer great fares to popular destinations all over the country from

Shreveport, and we are so thankful for their long-time partnership with us. The holiday

season is the perfect time to give the gift of travel with these great low fares,” said

Stephanie Tucker, interim director of airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority

This year’s Thanksgiving travel season saw passenger numbers return to near the prepandemic levels of 2019. From Friday, November 19, to Sunday, November 28, the TSA screened 8,979 people at the checkpoint. When comparing checkpoint numbers of the same days in 2019, the 2021 numbers are only 18% lower. Due to the pandemic, there is still reduced flight and seating capacity by the airlines this year, even with Allegiant adding nonstop flights to Los Angeles and United recently restarting their nonstop Denver flights