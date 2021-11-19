Lou Holtz to Speak at Mary’s House Fete for Life Fundraiser in February

Lou Holtz to Speak at Mary’s House Fete for Life Fundraiser in...

Press Release

Famed College and Professional Football Coach Lou Holtz will be the featured speaker at the annual fundraiser for Mary’s House in Shreveport.

Fete for Life, which is the organization’s largest single fundraiser, is on Feb. 15, 2022, at the Bossier Civic Center.

Holtz’s football coaching career extends for nearly a quarter century. He began his career as an assistant coach at Iowa in 1960. After eight years as an assistant coach, his first head coach position was at William & Mary.

He would go on to coach North Carolina State, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota, the University of Notre Dame and the University of South Carolina. Holtz’s 1988 Notre Dame Football team went 12-0 and was the consensus national champions.

Holtz coached the New York Jets in 1976. He returned to college football to coach Arkansas.

Lou Holtz moved from the sidelines to the announcer’s booth, as a college football analyst for ESPN. President Donald Trump awarded Coach Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020. Holtz has ties to the Ark-La-Tex, his son Skip is the head coach of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Football team.

Holtz now travels the country as a motivational speaker and we are excited to have him as our speaker.

We would like to thank our Platinum sponsors for their support of Fete for Life: CHRISTUS Health System, Mike & Judy McCarthy, Koran Baptist Church, John & Meredith Evans, the Knights of Columbus- Louisiana State Council, Brammer Engineering, Inc., The J. Edgar Monroe Foundation, and Louis and Colleen Avallone.

Tickets are available online at Banquet.MarysHouse.net or by calling Mary’s House at 318-220-8009.